Man arrested in Alamance County shooting

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Alamance County.

Bobby Lee Lloyd, 39, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday at about 11 p.m., deputies responded to N.C. 119 South after a report of a person being shot.

The victim was shot while attending a party in the 4200 block of South Jim Minor Road, the release said.

Prior to the report of the incident, the victim was driven away from the scene in a private vehicle and 911 was called.

Deputies intercepted the vehicle carrying the victim on N.C. 119 and the victim was transported to UNC Hospital by EMS.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Unit as well as CSI personnel were dispatched to the scene of the shooting and an investigation was initiated.

Multiple witnesses and the victim helped identify Lloyd as the shooter, the release said.

Lloyd was issued a $100,000 secured bond.

The victim had surgery and their condition is listed as critical but stable.