Local team spreads cheer to friend with cancer

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- When the girls basketball team from Archdale-Trinity Middle School gets on a bus, it's usually on the way to a game, but Tuesday night, they got on it to go caroling.

But the eighth graders weren’t just caroling for anyone, they were singing for their friend and classmate Kaleigh Moore.

"The people in the community have stepped up and loved our family and showed so much support for us," said Leigh Moore, Kaleigh’s mother.

The 13-year-old has stage-three Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Leigh says Kaleigh isn't in school right now and is mainly homebound.

"She's out of the loop and missing all her friends," she said.

So instead, her friends came to her, not only through caroling but also by pooling their money together to buy gifts for the whole family.

"We got a list of what they needed and what they wanted for Christmas and we just got them those things," said student Isabelle Simmons.

"If I was in that position, I know I would be really sad,” said student Natalie Dodd. “If I had a whole group of girls come bring me presents and come sing to me, I'd be really happy."

Head coach Austin Davis says the girls were looking for a way to give back and decided to help someone they already knew.

"I hope they're learning about life and the things that really matter," Davis said.

It’s Christmas cheer Kaleigh's mom says is helping their family get through.

"Just keep praying for us,” Leigh said. “The prayers mean more than anything."