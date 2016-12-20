× High Point man arrested in Washington DC for shooting two women in Greensboro extradited

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Authorities have extradited from Washington, D.C., the High Point man accused of a Dec. 7 shooting that left one woman dead and another seriously injured, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

U.S. Marshals arrested 24-year-old James Dequan McDowell, of 508 Steele St., on Friday.

He is accused of fatally shooting 26-year-old Ashley Renee Cozart at an apartment at 900 Lowdermilk St. in Greensboro. He is also accused of shooting a second woman who was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police have not identified the surviving victim because they are concerned about friends of McDowell doing her harm.