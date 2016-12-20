× Greensboro man wanted in fatal shooting of 5-year-old brother arrested

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man accused of fatally shooting his brother turned himself in to police Tuesday, according to Susan Danielsen with Greensboro police.

Murad Anthony Weaver, 22, of Greensboro, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 5-year-old Caleb Harris Pearson.

Weaver turned himself in to detectives at about noon Tuesday.

He is accused of shooting his brother, Caleb, on Friday about 11:30 p.m. on Waugh Street. Caleb died from his injuries shortly after midnight at Moses Cone Hospital.

Their mother, Demetrius Harris, said she believes the shooting was an accident.

Harris told FOX8 Saturday Weaver shot out of anger, but didn’t mean to hurt anyone.