× Deputies searching for missing Greensboro man

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man missing out of Greensboro.

Allen Lee Ritter, 66, was reported missing from Vivian Lane by a neighbor on Dec. 15, according to a news release. He was last seen on Dec. 9.

Ritter is a white male, 5’6″ and weighing about 170 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Ritter’s whereabouts is asked to call the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office at 336-641-3355.