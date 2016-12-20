Archdale man captures video of school bus failing to use stop arm, lights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCHDALE, N.C. -- It’s pretty common for Jonathan Kemp to see buses riding through the neighborhood on Old Mendenhall Road in Archdale.

“Right there is a prime example, you know they are up and down the road all day,” he pointed out as he stood in his driveway. “There's Thomas Built Buses up and down this road all the time. It would be really hard for people to tell the difference between a school bus and just these buses."

However, yesterday afternoon Kemp pulled out his phone and shot video of school bus 140, just down the street from where he lives.

In it, it shows the school bus fail to activate a stop arm or lights.

"The first stop it made, the lights were on, the stops signs were out and everything was normal,” he said. “Wow, I can't believe this is happening more than once in a row."

He says it made four stops all within a quarter of mile stretch. Kemp says the bus failed to signal three times after the first stop.

According to Randolph County Schools initially, the bus was experiencing mechanical issues with the stop arm and amber lights and that the transportation department had plans to fix it.

However, Tuesday evening the district followed up by saying that there were no mechanical issues with the bus.

Officials didn’t fully disclose what happened, but stated the issue is a confidential personnel matter.

"These children were like 4, 5, 6 years old, like small children. It could be really dangerous because they don't know better,” Kemp said. "These are little smaller children that, you know, the parents are putting their kids lives in these bus drivers' hands."