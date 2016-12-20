2 sought in connection with Dollar General robbery in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Police are searching for two men accused of robbing a Dollar General in High Point Sunday night, according to a news release.

At about 8:45 p.m., the men walked into the store, which is located on South Main Street, forced the employees to the front of the store behind the registers and threatened them with guns.

The men took cash from the registers and store safes before fleeing the area on foot.

The investigation is ongoing, and more charges could be coming.

An on call manager was injured during the incident, High Point Police confirming he was hit by one of the suspects and is currently in the hospital.

A close friend, Carl Risher, says the victim is “in an induced coma at this point and supposedly had a heart attack during the attack,” according to conversations he’s had with relatives.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.