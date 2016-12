Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Crews responded to a two-alarm fire at a former Piedmont Triad school Tuesday night.

Firefighters were dispatched to a burning building at 998 E. 11th St. at about 8 p.m., according to Winston-Salem Fire Department Lt. M.J. Cardwell.

The building is the former Brown Elementary School.

Cardwell said as of about 9 p.m. the fire was under control.

There is no word on what caused the fire.