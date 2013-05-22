Police canvass City Lake Park in search for clues in teen’s killing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Detectives spent Wednesday evening canvassing City Lake Park in a search for any information that may help them learn who killed 18-year-old Dorien Daymon Jackson.

Officers with the Greensboro Police Department went door-to-door showing neighbors Jackson's picture and asking if they saw or heard anything suspicious.

"We just have to dig a little deeper and keep on going and keep on asking people to give us information. Of course, you want it to be as quick as possible, but if it can't then you just keep on going and that's what our detectives do," said Lt. Karen Walters, with the Greensboro Police Department.

Jackson's body was found on the western edge of Lake Townsend in March -- a little more than a month after crews began sweeping the lake for the missing teen. Before he disappeared, deputies said Jackson was last seen on Jan. 10 when he left a friend’s house in High Point. His bicycle was found a couple of weeks later near the entrance of City Lake Park. He had left his cell phone and ID at his parents' home.

A Medical Examiner's report that was released earlier in May indicated Jackson was killed by a single gunshot to the back of the neck.

"I got a feeling that somebody knows something," the teen’s father, Henry Jackson, told FOX8's Lindsey Eaton.

As of Tuesday, police said they still did not have any suspect information in the case.

Anyone with any information that could help investigators is asked to call Crimestoppers at (336) 373-1000. Callers may remain anonymous.