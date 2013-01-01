“Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts

Posted 1:52 pm, January 1, 2013, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Filed in:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Junko

    Skype has opened up its internet-structured buyer beta to the entire
    world, right after starting it extensively within the United states and You.K.

    previously this month. Skype for Online also now facilitates Chromebook and Linux for instant text messaging connection (no voice and video yet,
    those require a connect-in installation).

    The increase in the beta adds assistance for a longer selection of languages to help you bolster that global functionality

    Reply Report comment