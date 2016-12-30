-
US electric company finds alleged Russian malware on computer
-
21 rescued from theme park ride
-
Allan Williams, The Beatles’ first manager, dies
-
Greensboro getting three new hotels, including boutique chain Aloft Hotel
-
Forget the fireworks — look for a comet in the sky on New Year’s Eve
-
-
New York City issues first US ‘intersex’ birth certificate
-
North Carolina Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association to attend Trump’s inaugural parade
-
Donald Trump wishes Happy New Year to ‘my many enemies’